April 22, 2022

NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:

Taliban arrest IS 'mastermind' of Afghan mosque attack: police (AFP, April 22, 2022)

Balkh province's police spokesman Asif Waziri said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was a key operative of IS.

"He was the mastermind of yesterday's attack on the mosque," Waziri told AFP. The interior ministry also reported the arrest of Sangaryar, an Afghan national.

"He played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation," Waziri said.




