April 22, 2022
NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:
Taliban arrest IS 'mastermind' of Afghan mosque attack: police (AFP, April 22, 2022)
Balkh province's police spokesman Asif Waziri said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was a key operative of IS."He was the mastermind of yesterday's attack on the mosque," Waziri told AFP. The interior ministry also reported the arrest of Sangaryar, an Afghan national."He played a key role in several attacks in the past and had repeatedly managed to escape, but this time we arrested him in a special operation," Waziri said.
