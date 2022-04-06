SOUNDS LIKE TUCKER:

Some of these people said America brought 9/11 on itself. Some made excuses for al-Qaeda and for the Taliban, chanted 'We are all Hezbollah' and think of Hamas as a progressive liberation movement.





This is also the part of the left that spent years ignoring or denying the overwhelming evidence of antisemitism in the Labour Party, and that parroted the Kremlin's conspiracy theories over who really used chemical weapons against civilians in Syria and Salisbury. No wonder they find it so easy to pivot to questioning the evidence of Russian atrocities in Bucha.





Take David Miller, who was a professor at Bristol University until he was sacked last October following various antisemitic comments about Jewish students. He was on Kremlin propaganda channel RT recently, claiming that the bombing of the Mariupol theatre never happened: apparently it was a 'false flag' designed to trick the watching public that the Russians are the bad guys.





Miller also appeared on Iran's Press TV alongside the rapper Lowkey and former Labour MP Chris Williamson to discuss just how pro-Nazi, exactly, the Ukrainian state and its Jewish president is. According to Lowkey the mainstream media has 'weaponised the Jewish heritage' of President Zelenskyy to mask Ukraine's Nazism. Lowkey's previous work has included conspiracy theories about 9/11 and memorable lines about Israel like 'every coin is a bullet if you're Marks & Spencer' and how buying coffee from Starbucks funds 'the Zionist lobby'.



