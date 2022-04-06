ON TO MOSCOW:

Nothing in Russia works well, even without a nuclear war. How much worse would it be with a totally unreliable, ineffectual military and a police state sucking up whatever's left? Any food and medicine would be distributed to the guys with the guns.

This is where the delusions become suicidal. If an undamaged Russian nation can't even manage logistics for 200,000 troops, how do they manage supporting 140 million nuked people? It's an absurd idea at best and likely to be fatal for a large number of people at worst.

