SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

Solar and wind power are on track to become the new baseload electricity supply for global energy markets as early as 2030, and to relegate thermal generation from coal and gas to the role of back-up, a major new report has found.





In its 2022 Global Energy Perspective, leading global consultancy McKinsey & Company says renewable energy is on track to account for 50% of the world's power mix by 2030, and around 85% by 2050, thanks to the increasing cost competitiveness of new solar and wind capacity.