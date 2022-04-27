Q IS A FALSE FLAG OP:

The Republican Party has spent months, if not years, inciting a pedophilia panic in America, convincing thousands of their followers that everyone from teachers to the executives at Disney are grooming children for sexual deviance or abuse. But behind the scenes, their own officials are going down for actual links to pedophilia in ways that go far beyond meaningless culture war conspiracies.





Take 78-year-old Ray E. Holmberg, North Dakota's longest-serving state senator, the former chairman of the body's powerful Legislative Management Committee, and a grandfather of five. Holmberg announced on Monday that he is resigning from his position after a report on April 15 alleged he had exchanged 72 text messages with a man accused of serious child pornography crimes. The suspect, Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, is currently awaiting federal prosecution on charges of possessing thousands of images of child pornography and allegedly kidnapping two children from their homes with the intent of sexually abusing them.