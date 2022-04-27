iDENTITY IS THE OPPOSITE OF CHRISTIANITY:





Some time ago on social media I asked an honest question: Why was it incorrect to refer to African Americans as "colored people" but it was okay to refer to them as "people of color?"





At once a Twitter mob descended and I was branded a racist. In the midst of the scuffle one African-American gentleman took the time to answer my question. He explained that "colored people" was a term that defined and categorized a person according to the color of their skin whereas "people of color" acknowledged their humanity first and their distinctive racial characteristics as a secondary trait.





I liked that explanation, and I've been happy to use the term "person of color" despite its clumsy diction and awkward syntax.





The explanation establishes a principle that helps one navigate the stormy sea of political correctness. The principle would be: First affirm each person's innate dignity as a person--not as a member of some sub set, religious minority or racial/ethnic group. My neighbor is my neighbor.