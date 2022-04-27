FREEDOM V. LIBERTY:

.

When I try to explain the aspirational genius of the American founding, I always refer to two documents--one of them one of the most famous documents in the English language, the other far more obscure. They're by the famous "frenemies" of the American founding, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.





The first, of course, is Jefferson's Declaration of Independence. The second is Adams's very short Letter to the Massachusetts Militia, dated October 11, 1798. In two pairs of sentences these documents define the American social compact--the mutual responsibilities of citizen and state--that define the American experiment. Here's the first pair, from the Declaration:





We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.





The first sentence recognizes the inherent dignity of man as human beings created in the image of God. The second sentence, nearly as important, recognizes the unavoidable duty of government to recognize and protect that dignity. While the sole purpose of government isn't to protect liberty, a government that fails to protect liberty fails in an essential function.





Now let's move to the two sentences from Adams--two sentences that help explain our broken nation and our broken politics. We've weathered many of the challenges that Jefferson worried about, including the threat of tyranny. And now we're facing the crisis that concerned Adams.





Writing eleven years after the ratification of the Constitution, Adams wrote to the officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts to outline the responsibilities of the citizens of the new republic. The letter contains the famous declaration that "our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." But I'm more interested in the two preceding sentences:





Because We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, Ambition, Revenge or Galantry, would break the strongest Cords of our Constitution as a Whale goes through a Net.





Put in plain English, this means that when public virtue fails, our constitutional government does not possess the power to preserve itself. Thus, the American experiment depends upon both the government upholding its obligation to preserve liberty and the American people upholding theirs to exercise that liberty towards virtuous purposes. [...]





And if you think that most-partisan cohort is seething with anger because they suffer from painful oppression, think again. The data is clear. As the More in Common project notes, the most polarized Americans are disproportionately white and college-educated on the left and disproportionately white and retired on the right.



