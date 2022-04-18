ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





Companies owned by controversial US radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have filed for bankruptcy in the US state of Texas.





Jones is facing substantial legal payouts after he was found liable for damages in cases brought against him by the parents of Sandy Hook victims.





For years, Jones claimed the mass shooting in 2012, in which a gunman shot and killed 20 children and six educators at the Sandy Hook school in Connecticut, was a hoax.





His far-right website Infowars and two other companies on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.



