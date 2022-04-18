ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Critics of Fox News host Tucker Carlson were taken aback by the striking homoerotic nature of the trailer for his upcoming "documentary" about what he calls the "collapse" of testosterone levels in men.





The steamy trailer for the first episode of his new season of "Tucker Carlson Originals" features a series of shots of half-nude, muscular (white) men. They're pumping rubber, chopping wood, grilling, firing a gun -- and wrestling -- accompanied by the soaring, thumping musical theme "Thus Spoke Zarathustra," which was widely popularized in the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."





Oddly, many of the men's faces are blurred out or hidden. In one scene, a naked man stands with arms outstretched and genitals illuminated behind what one observer said looks like a Tesla recharging station.





Daily Beast journalist Justin Baragona quipped in a tweet that the trailer would get Carlson "arrested" if he aired it in a classroom in Florida, where it's now illegal to address sexual orientation in lower grades in schools.