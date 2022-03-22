March 22, 2022
WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:
How Public Shaming Helps Society Maintain Its Norms and Ethical Standards: Cathy O'Neil on Hopi Traditions of the "Shame Clown" (Cathy O'Neil, March 22, 2022, LitHub)
Shame is a policing tool, and it has been one since the first clans of humans roamed the savannas of Africa. According to evolutionary psychologists, shame--much like pain, its first cousin--shields us from harm. Pain protects our bodies, teaching us to watch out for fires and sharp blades, and to run away from angry hornets. Shame represents another dimension of pain. It is administered by a collective whose rules and taboos are etched into our psyches. Its goal is the survival not of the individual but of the society. In this sense, shame is borne of the conflict between an individual's desires and the expectations of the group.Shame, by definition, is something we carry inside. It's a feeling, one derived from a norm, whether of body, health, habits, or morals. And when we sense that we're failing to meet these standards, or when classmates or colleagues or Super Bowl advertisements make these departures all too clear, shame washes over us. Sometimes it just feels bad. But the damage can run much deeper, hollowing out our sense of self, denying us our dignity as human beings, and filling us with feelings of worthlessness. Shame packs a vicious punch.
