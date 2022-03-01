March 1, 2022
WHO KNEW TRAINS COULD BE MORE PERFECT:
Fortescue starts work on world-first "Infinity Train," a regenerating battery on rails (Sophie Vorrath 1 March 2022, Renew Economy)
In what it described as a world-first development, Fortescue said the train would use the gravitational energy generated on the downhill loaded sections of the iron or giant's rail network to recharge its battery electric systems, removing the need for additional charging on the return trip to reload.Fortescue said the self-sustaining system would increase the company's operational efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and eliminate diesel and the associated CO2 emissions from its iron ore train network.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 1, 2022 12:00 AM