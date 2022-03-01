March 1, 2022
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
House centrists: Tlaib "keying your own car" (Hans Nichols, 3/01/22, Axios)
The lawmaker's frustration with a charter member of "The Squad" reveals a deep tactical division within the Democratic Party over midterm strategy: appeal to the party's base, or try to capture swing voters?The centrists think the night should belong to the president -- and his priorities.Tlaib wants to make sure Republicans, and centrist Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), get some blame for holding up Biden's Build Back Better agenda.The speech is designed to deliver a progressive vision for America, according to a person familiar with Tlaib's prepared remarks.
Mitch McConnell should have responded to Donald's.
