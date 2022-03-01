IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

The lawmaker's frustration with a charter member of "The Squad" reveals a deep tactical division within the Democratic Party over midterm strategy: appeal to the party's base, or try to capture swing voters?





The centrists think the night should belong to the president -- and his priorities.





Tlaib wants to make sure Republicans, and centrist Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), get some blame for holding up Biden's Build Back Better agenda.



