March 30, 2022

WE ARE ALL ORIGINALIST NOW:

Two-thirds of Americans back Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court, poll shows (John Fritze, 3/30/22, USA TODAY)

As the Senate moves closer to confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court, a new poll released Wednesday indicated she has widespread support from the public.

Two-thirds of Americans said that if they were senators they would vote to confirm Jackson, according to a Marquette Law School poll. 

Posted by at March 30, 2022 9:45 AM

  

« TRUMPISM IS PUTINISM: | Main | NATIONALISM ISN'T WORKING: »