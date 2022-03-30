March 30, 2022
WE ARE ALL ORIGINALIST NOW:
Two-thirds of Americans back Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court, poll shows (John Fritze, 3/30/22, USA TODAY)
As the Senate moves closer to confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court, a new poll released Wednesday indicated she has widespread support from the public.Two-thirds of Americans said that if they were senators they would vote to confirm Jackson, according to a Marquette Law School poll.
