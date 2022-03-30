March 30, 2022
TRUMPISM IS PUTINISM:
Trump's Treason (Charlie Sykes, 3/30/22, The Bulwark: Morning Shots)
Even as Trump spoke, Putin was waging a war of unremitting terror that has killed thousands of Ukrainians. The West has rallied to oppose him, and nearly every American political figure -- from both parties -- has denounced the Russian thug.And it is at this moment, amidst a brutal war of aggression, that Trump once again reached out for Putin's help in attacking the sitting American president and, by extension, this country.Here's where we come to the treasonous smoking gun: Trump explicitly frames his request to Putin as an act of retaliation not just against Biden, but against the United States itself.Some accounts leave out the key phrase that Trump uses when he explains why Putin might help him."As long as Putin is not exactly a fan of our country... I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it... you won't get the answer from Ukraine... I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer."
Donald was not subverted by Vlad; he's an ideological ally. They hate America for the same reason: liberal democracy is antithetical to Nationalism/Nativism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 30, 2022 9:35 AM