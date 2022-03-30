TRUMPISM IS PUTINISM:

Even as Trump spoke, Putin was waging a war of unremitting terror that has killed thousands of Ukrainians. The West has rallied to oppose him, and nearly every American political figure -- from both parties -- has denounced the Russian thug.





And it is at this moment, amidst a brutal war of aggression, that Trump once again reached out for Putin's help in attacking the sitting American president and, by extension, this country.





Here's where we come to the treasonous smoking gun: Trump explicitly frames his request to Putin as an act of retaliation not just against Biden, but against the United States itself.





Some accounts leave out the key phrase that Trump uses when he explains why Putin might help him.



