March 13, 2022
VLAD'S NEW MAIN EXPORT:
Bodies of Russian Soldiers Filling Up Belarusian Morgues, Residents Say (RFE/RL's Belarus Service, 3/13/22)
"The number of bodies was unbelievably large. People at the Mozyr station were simply shocked by the number of bodies being put on the train," a local resident in Mazyr told RFE/RL.The morgues in Homel and Naroulia are also filled up, according to local residents.Belarusian doctors have been threatened with the loss of their job if they are caught spreading information about the dead and injured Russian soldiers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 13, 2022 12:00 AM