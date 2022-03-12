March 12, 2022

DEFLATIONARY PORESSURES CAN NOT BE OVERSTATED:

REJOICE! SCIENTISTS TURNED RANCH DRESSING INTO A TWO-CARAT DIAMOND (Abby Lee Hood, 3/12/22, Futurism)

There are two things we're certain of: people love turning stuff into diamonds, and people love ranch dressing. The latest Hidden Valley Ranch stunt makes perfect sense, then, because unlike those peanut-butter-and-coal viral videos, this diamond-creation is absolutely real.

Yeah, the company made a two-carat diamond from ranch and is selling it for charity.

Posted by at March 12, 2022 11:15 AM

  

« CAN'T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS WHERE THERE IS ONLY ONE: | Main