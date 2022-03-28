"We're the only country [not] organized based on geography or ethnicity or religion or race or anything else; we're based on an idea," the president said during a visit with service members in Rzeszów, Poland. He then referenced the opening language of the Declaration of Independence. "Literally the only country in the world based on an idea that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all women and men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights."





"Sounds corny, but it's the truth of who we are," Biden then said. "We've never lived up to it, but we never walked away from it."