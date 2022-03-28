IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE wORD:

There's no shortage of debate about the nature of dark matter, a mysterious substance that many physicists believe makes up a large proportion of the total mass of the universe, in spite of never having observed it directly.





Now, a physicist from the UK named Melvin Vopson is raising a startling possibility: that dark matter might be information itself.





"He even claims that information could be the elusive dark matter that makes up almost a third of the universe," reads a press release from the University of Portsmouth, where Vopson is a researcher.