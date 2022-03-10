TRUMPISM IS PUTINISM:

As the crisis in Ukraine continues, most elected officials in the United States have expressed support for their allies in Kyiv. There are however, some notable exceptions.





WRAL in North Carolina reported this morning on Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who told a group of supporters this past weekend that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "thug" leading an "evil" government.





"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn said in a video obtained by WRAL. "Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies."





In recent years, there have been too many instances in which Republicans have peddled anti-Ukraine talking points, without regard for accuracy.