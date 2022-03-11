March 11, 2022
IT'S NOT ACTUALLY ABOUT US:
Exclusive: 9/11 families call out Biden for Saudi oil engagement (Zachary Basu, 3/10/22, Axios)
The push to repair relations with the Saudis triggered outrage from progressives and activists. They continue to demand Biden hold Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accountable for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.The letter from Strada, who lost her husband in the 9/11 attacks, opens a new front in the pressure campaign to halt any movement toward warmer ties with Saudi Arabia.9/11 Families United represents 3,000 family members who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals.
Repair is inappropriate while they repress democracy in the Muslim world, from the Abraham Accords to the war on the Houthi. All Joe had to do was not be Donald...
