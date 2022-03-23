March 23, 2022
TRUMPISM IS DEATH:
How Hong Kong Went from 'Zero COVID' to Having the World's Highest Death Rate (Rachel Cheung, March 23, 2022, Vice News)
"This is an expected tragedy," said Jin Dong-yan, a virologist from the University of Hong Kong. "We have appealed to the general public and the government again and again in the past one year--we need to vaccinate the elderly."More than 70 percent of Hong Kong's COVID-19 fatalities were people aged 80 and older, many of whom lived in elderly care homes. The same age group was the least vaccinated at the outset of the current wave of infections, with less than one in five people fully vaccinated.In comparison, the overwhelming majority of elderly people are fully vaccinated in countries such as South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, and the United States.
Starting to question opposition to vaccines....
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 23, 2022 12:00 AM