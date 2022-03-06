THUS IS GOD RECONCILED TO MAN:

Toward the end of his life, the temptation toward violence only increased. Jesus vented his indignation toward the scribes and Pharisees by calling divine vengeance upon them (Matt. 23). The parables he employed almost all conclude with violence. Some tenants revolt against the heir of the vineyard, and Jesus said, "He [the master] will bring those wretches to wretched end" (Matt. 21:41). Of those who had been invited to attend the wedding feast of the king's son but refused, Jesus remarked, "The king was enraged and he sent his army and destroyed those murderers and burned their city." This same king tells his servants, "Tie him [the man who had no wedding garment] hand and foot and throw him outside into the darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth" (Matt. 22:7, 13).





One could argue that these are only parables, imagery used to make an impression on the listeners and bring them to repentance. But to destroy corrupt customs that turned the temple into a marketplace, Jesus took a whip of cords and chased out those who sold and bought in the temple. He overturned the tables of the money‑changers and the seats of those who sold pigeons and said, "My house will be called a house of prayer, but you are making it a den of robbers" (Matt. 21:13).



