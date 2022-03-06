March 6, 2022
SEE UNDER ABRAHAM ACCORDS:
Zelensky aide says purpose of Bennett's trip to meet Putin is unclear to Kyiv (TOBIAS SIEGAL, 5/06/22, Times of Israel)
Kyiv is unclear about the purpose of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Hebrew-speaking adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told an Israeli radio station on Sunday.
They're both Nationalist regimes which is preventing Israel from doing the right things. But given the universal hostility to Putin's Nationalism, Israel needs to appear to be doing something.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2022 12:00 AM