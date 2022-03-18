THERE IS NO BEAR IN THE WOODS:

VOZNESENSK, Ukraine--A Kalashnikov rifle slung over his shoulder, Voznesensk's funeral director, Mykhailo Sokurenko, spent this Tuesday driving through fields and forests, picking up dead Russian soldiers and taking them to a freezer railway car piled with Russian bodies--the casualties of one of the most comprehensive routs President Vladimir Putin's forces have suffered since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.





A rapid Russian advance into the strategic southern town of 35,000 people, a gateway to a Ukrainian nuclear power station and pathway to attack Odessa from the back, would have showcased the Russian military's abilities and severed Ukraine's key communications lines.





Instead, the two-day battle of Voznesensk, details of which are only now emerging, turned decisively against the Russians. Judging from the destroyed and abandoned armor, Ukrainian forces, which comprised local volunteers and the professional military, eliminated most of a Russian battalion tactical group on March 2 and 3.





The Ukrainian defenders' performance against a much-better-armed enemy in an overwhelmingly Russian-speaking region was successful in part because of widespread popular support for the Ukrainian cause--one reason the Russian invasion across the country has failed to achieve its principal goals so far.