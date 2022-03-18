March 18, 2022
JOE LURING VLAD INTO UKRAINE TRUMPS THE UR LURING HIM INTO SYRIA:
Ukraine has already won the war (Anatol Lieven, 3/18/22, Responsible Statecraft)
Ukraine has won the war. This may seem a strange thing to say as Russian shells and missiles continue to rain down and Russian forces edge slowly forward on the ground, but a little thought should make its truth obvious.To judge by President Vladimir Putin's essay and speeches before the war, the Kremlin's intention was to bring the whole of Ukraine back into some form of dependence on Russia. That aim has been defeated, for all foreseeable time.
