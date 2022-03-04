March 4, 2022
THE rIGHT NEED TO SEE THEMSELVES AS UNIQUE AND HEROIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS...:
The long, strange history of anti-vaccination movements (Anna North Mar 4, 2022, Vox)
As soon as the vaccine mandate went into effect, people began to rebel. Some saw it as government overreach -- what right did faraway lawmakers have to tell people what to do with their bodies?Others worried that the vaccine was dangerous, or that they were being used as guinea pigs -- what proof was there that this concoction even worked? Protests were staged, opinion pieces written, and parents resorted to subterfuge to avoid vaccinating their kids -- they changed addresses to confuse officials, got fake vaccine certificates, and even tried to reverse the process once their kids had already been vaccinated.This sounds like a tale of the Covid-19 era, with a vocal minority of vaccine opponents staging rallies and filing lawsuits across the United States. But all of the above also happened in 19th-century England, when the government mandated the smallpox vaccine for children. "As soon as that mandate is introduced, that's when we get an organized anti-vaccination movement," said Nadja Durbach, a history professor at the University of Utah. "That's when people are like, 'Oh my God, you cannot tell me to do this to my child.'"The history of smallpox is a reminder that, while they may seem new, anti-vaccination movements are as old as vaccination itself. People's reasons for opposing vaccines -- concerns about side effects, a preference for natural remedies, fear of government overreach -- haven't changed that much either. Our current moment is actually just one more chapter in a story about vaccines and infectious diseases that's been going on for hundreds of years.
...when the reality is their just suffering a routine psychological disorder.
