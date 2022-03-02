March 2, 2022
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
MKs scuffle after settlers arrested for assaulting IDF troops, Palestinians (Times of Israel, 3/02/22)
Police early Wednesday announced the arrest of several settlers for allegedly assaulting Israeli troops and Palestinians, sparking a commotion at the Knesset in which lawmakers shouted at each other and an usher was accidentally struck.The eight suspects -- all students at a yeshiva in the illegal outpost of Homesh -- were arrested overnight on suspicion of assaulting IDF soldiers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank last month.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2022 12:00 AM
