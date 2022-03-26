March 26, 2022
THAT'S A START...:
Russia's Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power', says Joe Biden (Al Jazeera, 26 Mar 2022)
US President Joe Biden has dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine."For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said at the very end of a speech in Poland's capital on Saturday that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.
...but neither can Assad, the Sa'uds, Kim, & Xi.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 26, 2022 3:42 PM