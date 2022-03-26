ON NOT REPEATING THE SADDAM ERROR:

Openly acknowledged or not, regime change in Moscow - meaning the overthrow of Vladimir Putin - must be the western democracies' ultimate objective as they help to thwart his conquest of Ukraine. Pursuing imperial fantasies, a tsar-like Putin has gone too far this time. Now he's got to go. Urgently required: a new Russian revolution to topple the tyrant, led from within and assisted from without.





The idea of Putin remaining in power, even if a Ukraine settlement is eventually patched together, is both impractical and obscene. By his inhuman actions, Russia's dictator has placed himself beyond the pale. He's a menace to universal order, an affront to common decency. He simply cannot be trusted.