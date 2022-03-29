THANKS, W:

Health savings accounts eclipsed $100 billion by the end of January, according to Devenir, an HSA investment consultant, as more consumers use the tax-advantaged accounts to save for future health costs.





The firm forecasts HSA funds will hit $150 billion by the end of 2024.





"The growth is really accelerating in HSA assets," said Jon Robb, senior VP of research and technology at Devenir.





Consumers had about 32 million total HSAs by the end of 2021, an annual increase of 8%, according to a semiannual study published by the consulting firm.