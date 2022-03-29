March 29, 2022
BUT THIS TIME TRY A SIGHTED COMPUTER TECHNICIAN:
Trump calls on Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden (QUINT FORGEY, 03/29/2022, Politico)
Former President Donald Trump in a new interview called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release information regarding alleged dealings between Eastern European oligarchs and Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son.Trump's remarks, in an interview with discredited far-right journalist John Solomon, were published Tuesday by the "Just the News" television show on the Real America's Voice network.
Remember how Solomon was the Right's favorite source to try and disprove that Donald was in bed with Vlad? That was always fun.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 29, 2022 1:04 PM