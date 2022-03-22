March 22, 2022
SUNUNU 2024:
NH Continues Its Reign as America's Best Taxpayer ROI State (Michael Graham, 3/22/22, NH Journal)
For the seventh year in a row, an analysis of taxes, spending, and government efficiency finds New Hampshire taxpayers are getting the best tax-dollar "return on investment (ROI)" in the nation.WalletHub employed an expert panel to analyze 30 metrics of the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories -- education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure/pollution -- and taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.And once again, New Hampshire is #1. New Hampshire's tax burden is the third-lowest in the U.S., while the quality of its government services ranks fourth -- the only state to rank in the top 10 in both categories.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2022 12:11 PM