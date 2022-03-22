SUNUNU 2024:

For the seventh year in a row, an analysis of taxes, spending, and government efficiency finds New Hampshire taxpayers are getting the best tax-dollar "return on investment (ROI)" in the nation.





WalletHub employed an expert panel to analyze 30 metrics of the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories -- education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure/pollution -- and taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.



