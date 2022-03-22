March 22, 2022
OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:
Lawmakers urge intel officials to declassify Russian war crimes info (NAHAL TOOSI, 03/22/2022, Politico)
The House Intelligence Committee is urging the U.S. spy community to track, preserve and, whenever possible, declassify information about potential Russian war crimes in Ukraine.The request, contained in a letter signed by all 23 members of the panel and sent this week to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, comes amid growing global concern about Russia's attacks on civilians in Ukraine as well as Moscow's veiled warnings about using chemical and biological weapons in the country.
More importantly, declassify the pre-war threat assessments so we can see whether they were deliberately inflated--for budgetary reasons--or ignorantly--so we know just how counter-productive classification is.
