STAGNATION?:

Hysata, a company using technology developed at the University of Wollongong, said its patented capillary-fed electrolysis cells achieve 95 percent efficiency, meaning little wastage, beating by about one-quarter the levels of current technology.





The achievement, published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, could see the Morrison government's so-called hydrogen stretch goal of $2 a kilogram to make the fuel competitive reached as soon as 2025, the Hysata chief executive, Paul Barrett, said. "We've gone from 75 percent [efficiency] to 95 percent--it's really a giant leap for the electrolysis industry," Barrett said.



