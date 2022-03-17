March 17, 2022

CAN'T BLAME XI FOR PANICKING:

China Praises Ukraine Resistance, Pledges Economic Support (JOHN FENG, 3/16/22, Newsweek)

China's ambassdor to Ukraine has praised the strength of the Ukrainian people and promised to respect the choices of its sovereign government in a subtle move to balance its pro-Russia complexion.

At a meeting with regional authorities in Lviv on Monday, Fan Xianrong pledged to help Ukraine rebuild after the war.

Pitiful. 

