March 17, 2022
CAN'T BLAME XI FOR PANICKING:
China Praises Ukraine Resistance, Pledges Economic Support (JOHN FENG, 3/16/22, Newsweek)
China's ambassdor to Ukraine has praised the strength of the Ukrainian people and promised to respect the choices of its sovereign government in a subtle move to balance its pro-Russia complexion.At a meeting with regional authorities in Lviv on Monday, Fan Xianrong pledged to help Ukraine rebuild after the war.
Pitiful.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 17, 2022 12:00 AM