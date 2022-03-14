March 14, 2022
OTHER THAN THAT HOW ARE YOU ENJOYING TRUMPISM?:
China has expressed some openness to providing military and financial aid to Russia, US cable suggests (Kevin Liptak, Natasha Bertrand, Katie Bo Lillis, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler, 3/14/22, CNN)
Among the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as "meal, ready-to-eat," or MREs, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The request underscores the basic logistical challenges that military analysts and officials say have stymied Russian progress in Ukraine -- and raises questions about the fundamental readiness of the Russian military.
