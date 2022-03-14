ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:

Household net worth rose to a new record in the fourth quarter of 2021. Household net worth totaled $150.3 trillion, up 3.7 percent or $5.7 trillion from the previous quarter, and 14.4 percent from the end of 2020 (see first chart). Total assets rose 3.5 percent to $168.6 trillion while total household liabilities increased 2.2 percent or $387.0 billion, to $18.4 trillion.