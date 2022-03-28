NO SLEEP 'TIL MOSCOW:

On the map it may be just a tiny hamlet of a few kilometres and souls. But for Ukrainian soldiers, it was nevertheless more than a tiny victory.





On Monday they finished clearing Russian troops from the village on the outskirts of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, as Kyiv's forces mount counterattacks against a stalling Russian invasion.





Ukrainian soldiers, blue electrical tape wound around the arms of their fatigues, were securing destroyed homes in the settlement of Mala Rogan, about five kilometres (three miles) from Kharkiv.