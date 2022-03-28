ENDING THE VIOLENCE IN PORTLAND

It's only taken five years of ongoing assaults and preplanned violence by right-wing thugs--accompanied by an obscene double standard in enforcement by police officers and prosecutors--for authorities in Portland, Oregon, to finally start taking the problem seriously. But two separate cases this week in Portland courts indicate that progress is finally happening.





On Wednesday, notorious Proud Boys brawler Tusitala "Tiny" Toese was arraigned on multiple felonies related to the violence he led at a Portland rally on Aug. 22, 2021, and order detained without bail. Then on Thursday, the man who opened fire on a group of protesters in a park on Feb. 19 near his residence, killing one person and wounding four others before he was himself shot, was also arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on multiple counts after he was released from his subsequent hospitalization.







