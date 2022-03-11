March 11, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
8 accuse Jewish far-right French presidential candidate Zemmour of sexual abuse (CNAAN LIPHSHIZ, 3/11/22, JTA)
Eight women have accused Éric Zemmour, a Jewish candidate in France's presidential elections, of sexual misconduct dating as far back as 1999.The women spoke on camera to Mediapart, a left-leaning news channel, about Zemmour, a far-right politician, with some saying he groped and kissed them against their will. Seven of the interviewees had already come forward with their accusations last year; an eighth woman added her testimony ahead of an expose aired by Mediapart this week.
To be a member in good standing of the Right, it;'s not enough to hate "others" for their race and religion, you really need to hate women too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 11, 2022 8:45 AM