NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Eight women have accused Éric Zemmour, a Jewish candidate in France's presidential elections, of sexual misconduct dating as far back as 1999.





The women spoke on camera to Mediapart, a left-leaning news channel, about Zemmour, a far-right politician, with some saying he groped and kissed them against their will. Seven of the interviewees had already come forward with their accusations last year; an eighth woman added her testimony ahead of an expose aired by Mediapart this week.