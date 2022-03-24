NO ONE HATES AMERICA MORE THAN THE rIGHT:

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama on Wednesday said Donald Trump had asked him to "rescind" the 2020 presidential election, "remove" President Joe Biden from his office, "immediately put" Trump back in the White House and hold a new special presidential election.





Brooks said in a statement that he had drawn Trump's "ire" by telling the former president that his plan was not legal.





The congressman later told NBC News that Trump proposed the series of events to restore him to the presidency after Sept. 1, more than seven months after Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.