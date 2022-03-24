DAVID ALWAYS BEATS GOLIATH:

The war in Ukraine has exposed multiple serious issues for the Russian military command:





According to many reports, they weren't even really asked about this war. "Just go and do it" seems to be the net level of consultation with Putin.





The front line presence of conscripts and their clearly inadequate combat capabilities indicates very little comprehension of military basics.





Russian intelligence seems to have made every possible mistake in evaluating Ukraine as a military target. Again, the army was clearly out of the loop.





The current situation indicates a clear lack of understanding of the extreme seriousness of Russia's situation on the ground. Unsustainable losses of troops and equipment are grinding down the invasion force severely on a daily basis.





At the stated casualty rate, combat elements of the original invasion force will cease to exist in a few months. Several major combat units are already described as "destroyed".





In effect, the role of the Russian military command in any strategic planning seems to be non-existent, or at best, at janitor level, in a deteriorating situation.