March 21, 2022

NAILED IT:

Read the Letter Biden's SCOTUS Pick Wrote Calling a Journalist 'Irredeemably Evil' (Kevin Daley, March 21, 2022, Washington Examiner)

While clerking for a federal judge, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson denounced a Boston Herald columnist as "irredeemably evil" for criticizing unrestricted immigration.

Jackson wrote a letter to the editor of the Herald in response to a piece from columnist Don Feder that noted that the population of white people in America could decrease steeply as a result of open borders immigration policy. 

Xenophobia and Great Replacement hysteria aren't new. They are evil.

March 21, 2022 12:00 AM

  

