March 21, 2022
NAILED IT:
Read the Letter Biden's SCOTUS Pick Wrote Calling a Journalist 'Irredeemably Evil' (Kevin Daley, March 21, 2022, Washington Examiner)
While clerking for a federal judge, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson denounced a Boston Herald columnist as "irredeemably evil" for criticizing unrestricted immigration.Jackson wrote a letter to the editor of the Herald in response to a piece from columnist Don Feder that noted that the population of white people in America could decrease steeply as a result of open borders immigration policy.
Xenophobia and Great Replacement hysteria aren't new. They are evil.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 21, 2022 12:00 AM