March 21, 2022
CAN'T HAVE A CLASH OF CIVILIZATIONS WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:
Russia is losing tens of thousands of outward-looking young professionals (Jane Arraf, 3/20/22, New York Times)
This is a different kind of exodus -- tens of thousands of young, urban, multilingual professionals who are able to work remotely from almost anywhere, many of them in IT or freelancers in creative industries.Russia is hemorrhaging outward-looking young professionals who were part of a global economy that has largely cut off their country.Before the war broke out, only about 3,000 to 4,000 Russians were registered as workers in Armenia, according to officials. But in the two weeks following the invasion, at least an equal number arrived almost every day in this small country. While thousands have moved on to other destinations, government officials said late last week that about 20,000 remained. Tens of thousands more are looking to start new lives in other countries.The speed and scale of the exodus are evidence of a seismic shift that the invasion set off inside Russia. Though President Vladimir Putin repressed dissent, Russia until last month remained a place where people could travel relatively unfettered overseas, with a mostly uncensored internet that gave a platform to independent media, a thriving tech industry, and a world-class arts scene. Life was good, the émigrés said.
