March 27, 2022
LIKE CRT, BUT YOU COULD DANCE TO IT:
New Orleans rescinds little-known century-old ban on jazz in schools (Associated Press, 25 Mar 2022)
The New Orleans school board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on jazz in schools in a city which played a huge role in developing jazz and where it is still played nightly at various venues."I'm very glad that we can rescind this policy. I want to acknowledge it. It was rooted in racism," the Orleans parish school board president, Olin Parker, said during the meeting on Thursday night. "And I also want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions of our students and especially of our band directors, whose legacy continues from 1922 through present day."
The racial hysteria is always with us; only the targets change.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 27, 2022 12:00 AM
