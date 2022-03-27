March 27, 2022
7 FOR 20? WE'RE GETTING TO TED WILLIAMS TERRITORY...:
7th Russian general killed in Ukraine, senior commander murdered by own troops -- report (Times of Israel, 25 March 2022)
Another Russian military general has been killed and a senior commander murdered by his own troops in Ukraine, The National reports, citing Western officials.Yakov Rezantsev was the seventh Russian general killed since the start of the invasion. Only 13 others remain.Separately, a colonel in charge of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade was killed by his own soldiers, The National reports.
