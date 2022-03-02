March 2, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS A BAD DAY TO BE A TRUMPBOT:
Joshua James Becomes First Oath Keeper to Plead Guilty to Seditious Conspiracy (DAN FRIEDMAN & ABIGAIL WEINBERG, 3/02/22, MoJo)
Joshua James, an Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol on January 6, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seditious conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.James, who is is one of 11 people charged with seditious conspiracy, is the first to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators. That's bad news for his codefendants, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
But he was just a "concerned parent"...
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2022 7:24 PM