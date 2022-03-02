BUT HAVE YOU SEEN HIM WITHOUT A SHIRT?:

A 40-mile column of Russian invaders has stalled on the way to Kyiv, opening itself to attack by Ukrainians, a senior defense official told reporters Wednesday.





"We believe that the convoy is stalled," the official said. "They are not moving at any rate that would lead one to believe that they've solved their problems," which still include a lack of food, fuel, and spare parts.





Some Ukrainian troops have also targeted the convoy, although in limited fashion, the official said.





On Wednesday, Ukraine's security service posted a video of a captured Russian soldier who says he and his unit were sent across the border with only three days' food.