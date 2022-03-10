"IF THE GOOD LORD DID NOT WANT THEM FLEECED...":

For starters, many Convoy leaders are actually experienced industry lobbyists, and some participants are wondering what their angle may be. For many of the actual truckers, they put their jobs on hold to join the rolling demonstration. And yet, those who signed up for action watched with disappointment and frustration as the project appeared to morph into a last-minute lobbying campaign. Some donors have expressed confusion about the funding and the mission, wondering whether the convoy will "finish what they started."





The ad hoc, figure-it-out-as-we-go mentality has raised all sorts of questions about whether the organizers have hewed to the law--or if the People's Convoy has been, intentionally or not, a scam.





And according to fundraising totals, that's looking like a $2 million question.