GETTING OUT OF THEIR OWN WAY:

The pivot away from Russian energy imports will require Germany to double down on its energy transition efforts and apply a speed similar to that of Tesla with its new factory near Berlin, economy and climate minister Robert Habeck said at a press conference following a meeting with state minister colleagues.





"We cannot continue at our dozy pace," said Habeck, a member of the Greens Party in the coalition government, arguing that the fast construction of Tesla's European flagship gigafactory set an example of how ambitious large-scale energy transition projects can be implemented quickly.





The construction of new renewable power installations, of grid and hydrogen infrastructure but also of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals would have to happen at a similar speed.





The US carmaker's gigafactory has been planned and built in just about three years, sparking a debate in the country about the hurdles that bureaucracy and hesitancy pose for the energy transition.



